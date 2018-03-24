Australian great Webb granted exemption to US Women’s Open

NEW YORK: Two-time US Women’s Open champion Karrie Webb has been given a special exemption into this year’s tournament, the US Golf Association confirmed on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Australian will be making her 23rd straight appearance at the event, which takes place at Shoal Creek, Alabama from May 31 to June 3.

The seven-time major winner’s unbroken sequence of appearances at the women’s showpiece is the longest active streak by any player.

Webb, who has not won a major since the ANA Inspiration in 2006, won back-to-back US Women’s Opens in 2000 and 2001.

“As a past champion, I’m very grateful and excited to accept the USGA’s special exemption into this year’s U.S. Women’s Open,” Webb said in a statement.

“I have always loved competing in the U.S. Women’s Open and being tested on some of the best courses in the country. I’m looking forward to playing in my 23rd consecutive championship and being tested again at Shoal Creek.”

Webb had a 10-year exemption into the Open following her 2001 win, which expired in 2011. She has earned her place in the event through other exemption categories in subsequent years.

She tied for 44th in her most recent Open appearance at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey in 2017. AFP