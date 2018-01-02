Australian investigators hope to recover seaplane this week

SYDNEY: Accident investigators hope to raise a seaplane which crashed into an Australian river, killing six people, including a high-profile British chief executive. Richard Cousins, the boss of catering giant Compass, his sons Edward and William, fiancee Emma Bowden and her daughter Heather Bowden-Page were killed in the accident on the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney on New Year’s Eve. Pilot Gareth Morgan also died. Nat Nagy, executive director of transport safety for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, said the investigation would cover the plane’s maintenance record as well as its components and any recordings of the flight. A preliminary report is expected in a month. The sightseeing aircraft, which was heading to Rose Bay in Sydney Harbor, made a sharp turn before plummeting straight into the water in the suburb of Cowan 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Sydney.

AFP