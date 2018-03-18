Australian miner in Vizcaya pays P277-M business tax

KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya: The mineral-rich upland town of Kasibu in this province is richer by P276.9 million from payments of local business taxes by an Australian-Canadian mining firm from 2015 to 2018.

OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI) started commercially operating its Didipio Gold-Copper Project here in 2013 after two decades of explorations.

Being host to the OGPI project, the Kasibu local government received from OGPI P276.9 million representing P76.5 million for 2015-2016, P92 million for 2017, and P108,461,475.96 for this year.

OGPI is mandated to secure a mayor’s permit to operate from the Kasibu local government and pay its local business taxes to the municipality.

Meanwhile, OGPI also paid a part of its real property tax obligation to the provincial government of Nueva Vizcaya a total of P102.81 million covering the period from 2015 to 2017.

The OGPI also paid more that P67 million real property tax, another over P33.4 million in 2017 and P2.3 for their powerlines in 2017.

The company said it is ready to pay its real property tax for 2018 as soon as they have the figures from the provincial government.

In 2018, the Company expects to produce 480,000 to 530,000 ounces of gold and 15,000 to 16,000 tons of copper with all-in sustaining costs ranging from $725 to $775 per ounce sold.