Australian nun in PH vows to fight deportation all the way to Supreme Court

EMBATTLED Australian missionary nun Patricia Fox and her supporters vowed to fight for her right to remain in the country all the way up to the Supreme Court.

“Even if it reaches the Supreme Court, the whole legal team of Sister Fox is ready to defend her. We will not allow her deportation,” said lawyer Maria Sol Taule of the group Karapatan during Monday’s “Solidarity with the Poor Campaign for Sr. Particia Fox and Candle Lighting Action” at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila in Intramuros.

Fox said that the Immigration and even Malacanang have no evidence to support their allegations that Fox violated the conditions of her stay in the country even as she pointed out that the pictures presented by Malacanang to support its allegations were not in a rally but inside the Tagum City Jail in Davao when the nun visited the political prisoners there.

The same is true, Taule pointed out, of Fox’ picture with workers of a softdrinks company, saying that it was not a rally but a press conference where the nun was invited to speak.

“Sister Fox was denied due process. The order for her to leave the country in 30 days was issued without according her the opportunity to refute the BI’s evidence and submit her counter-affidavit,” she added.

In a unity statement, groups supporting Fox called on President Duterte to respect her rights to due process.

“We denounced the attempts to vilify her solidarity with the democratic struggles of the Filipino people. We appeal to President Duterte: Stop maligning her good name as a Catholic religious missionary and criminalizing her compassion and charity for the poor and the powerless in our society,” it said.

Fox, for her part, said that she would always fight for the rights of the poor and the oppressed, like the Lumads who fight for their ancestral lands, the workers deprived of their right to security of tenure and just wages and the farmers.

“Para sa akin talagang yan ang papel ng Simbahan. Kung saan ang mga inaapi, kung saan ang mga lumalaban para sa katarungan, para sa kalayaan dapat nandiyan ang Simbahan,” Fox added. “Para sa akin, tuloy ang laban.”

(As far as I am concerned, that is the role of the Church. Where the oppressed are, where those who are fighting for justice are, where those who are fighting for freedom are, is where the Church should be.)

Immigration authorities arrested last April 16 for alleged violation of her stay in the country.

On April 25, the BI cancelled her missionary visa and issued an order directing her to leave the country within 30 days upon receipt and invalidate as well her alien certificate of registration.

The BI said that Fox was not allowed to engage in partisan political activity, which is expressly provided under the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

“She (Fox) was found to have engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

He stressed that the visa granted to Fox was only to engage in missionary work and not in political activities.

But despite the forfeiture of her visa, Fox may still enter and leave the country as a tourist, the BI said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL