Australian nun won’t back down, seeks legal remedies to stop deportation–lawyers

AN Australian nun ordered to leave the Philippines for allegedly violating the terms of her visa will “not back down,” her lawyers said on Thursday, as legal remedies are being considered to stop the deportation proceedings against her.

“We will continue to file the counter-affidavit on May 4 on the deportation proceedings. We will also file a motion for reconsideration to contest the forfeiture of Fox’s visa,” legal counsel Maria Sol Taule for Sister Patricia Fox told reporters in a briefing.

Taule added that they also planned to appeal to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals regarding the case.

“We will avail of possible legal remedies so that she can stay and she will be given due process of law. The state has the right to disbar anyone but Fox was already here and was given a missionary visa. A foreigner who has been in the Philippines has the right to due process of law,” said lawyer Jobert Pahilga.

Father Oliver Castor of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines said that Fox’s case counted as a “religious persecution.”

“Fox’s participation in political activities in the country may count as a bad image for the country but it has never been a part of her missionary life. We do not see any other reason for them to do this to her,” he said.

Castor reiterated that missionary work entailed spreading the “good news” and using words and actions for it.

The 71-year-old nun, on the other hand, expressed sadness over the allegations and asked for due process so that she could continue her mission.

“I am still sad and shocked. I thought I had the chance to explain myself over these allegations. If you’re a foreigner in a different country, the principles of the Church are universal anyway. I wish to continue spreading God’s word here,” she said in mixed English and Filipino.

On Wednesday, Fox’s legal team received a memorandum from the Intelligence Division of the Bureau of Immigration containing a supplemental report and recommendation to cancel her missionary visa and deport her.

A week ago, Fox was arrested and temporarily detained by the immigration officials “for attending protest rallies.” She was released the following day.

President Rodrigo Duterte also called her out for showing “disorderly conduct” during her stay in the country. GLEE JALEA