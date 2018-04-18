Australian nun’s arrest a ‘mistake’–Palace

MALACANANG on Wednesday admitted that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) committed a mistake by arresting an Australian nun for alleged “political activities and anti-government demonstrations.”

In a television interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that there was a law prohibiting all foreigners to participate in any form of political activities in the country but added that there must have been a mistake in the case of the Australian missionary Sister Patricia Fox.

Fox, a 71-year-old Australian nun and a human rights advocate, was arrested by Immigration agents at her home in Quezon City on Monday afternoon for purportedly “attending protest rallies and engaging in political activities.”

“Meron naman pong batas talaga iyan, na ang mga dayuhan hindi dapat naghihimasok sa pulitika natin, at kahit sino namang gobyerno talagang ayaw nila na manghimasok ang mga dayuhan ,” Roque said during an interview with GMA’s Unang Balita.

(There’s really a law that forbids foreigners from interfering with local politics, and no government would really want foreign intervention)

“Ang pagkakaiba lang po ay mukhang nagkamali dito kay Sister Fox at siguro apologies are in order. Kasi madali naman siyang pinalabas din ng CID ‘no. So siguro nagkakamali din naman ng CID,” he added, referring to Commission on Immigration and Deportation.

(The difference is, there seems to be a mistake in the case of Sister Fox and maybe apologies are in order. It’s because she was immediately released by the CID so maybe, the CID made a mistake, too)

Roque made the statement after the Australian nun’s detention sparked outrage among human rights and religious organizations.

Fox was detained overnight at the BI office, before she was released on Tuesday afternoon upon the recommendation of the Immigration Legal Division, which found her visa to be valid.

According to a statement by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Fox has been working in the Philippines for 27 years, helping farmers and indigenous peoples. Her missionary visa was issued on October 15, 2017 and was valid until September 9.

Fox’s arrest followed the deportation of Giacomo Filibeck, an official of the Party of European Socialists, who was informed upon arrival at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on Sunday, April 15, that he has been blacklisted and could not be allowed to enter the country.

Filibeck, who is critical of the Duterte government, was also accused of being engaged in political activities.

The Palace official insisted that the government has very clear reasons not to allow Filibeck into the country.

“Ito pong European socialist ay malinaw naman po ang basehan diyan ‘no, napunta siya rito, magpa-participate sa isang political convention na pinagbabawal ng ating batas,” Roque said.

(This case of the European socialist, there’s a clear basis for it, he went here to participate in a political convention which is against our laws.)

“So wala po siyang karapatan na makapasok, at meron tayong kapangyarihan na tanggihan ang mga dayuhan na pumasok sa ating teritoryo,” he said.

(So he has no right to enter into the country, and we have the power to ban any foreigners to enter into our territory.)