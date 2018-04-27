Australian nun’s camp fights off deportation

Legal counsels of Sister Patricia Fox, an Australian nun, on Thursday said they will “not back down” and will continue possible legal remedies after the Bureau of Immigration (BI) ordered her to leave the country and revoked her missionary visa.

“We will continue to file the counter-affidavit on May 4 on the deportation proceedings. We will also file a motion for reconsideration to contest the forfeiture of Fox’s visa,” legal counsel Maria Sol Taule said in a news briefing.

Taule added that they also plan to bring the case to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals if needed.

“We will avail of possible legal remedies so that she can stay and she will be given due process of law. The State has the right to disbar anyone but Fox was already here and was given a missionary visa. A foreigner who has been in the Philippines has the right to due process of law,” Jobert Pahilga, also Fox’s lawyer, said.

Father Oliver Castor of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines said Fox’s case counts as “religious persecution of foreign missionary workers in the country.

“It has been clear that the 27-year-old track record of Fox has remained clean while she helped the poor, the workers and the marginalized here. She did not even receive payment for helping Filipinos,” Castor added.

“Fox’s participation in political activities in the country may count as a bad image for the country but it has never been a part of her missionary life. We do not see any other reason for them to do this to her,” he said.

Castor reiterated that missionary work entails spreading the “good news” and using words and actions for it.

The 71-year-old nun expressed her sadness over allegations against her and wished for due process to continue her mission.

“I am still sad and shocked. I thought I had the chance to explain myself over these allegations. If you’re a foreigner in a different country, the principles of the Church remain universal. I wish to continue spreading God’s word here,” she said in English and Filipino.

In another news briefing, Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque maintained that Fox was present at a rally in

Davao on April 9.

Fox said all she did was to “advocate with Filipino workers for their rights to land, livelihood, security of tenure and just wage”

On Wednesday, Fox’s legal team received a memorandum from the Intelligence Division of the BI containing a supplemental report and recommendation to cancel her missionary visa and deport her for being an “undesirable alien.”

A week ago, she was arrested and temporarily detained by immigration officials “for attending protest rallies.”

Fox was released shortly.