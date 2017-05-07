Australians dominate 9th Siargao Surfing Cup

Australia dominated the four-day 9th Siargao International Women’s Surfing Cup in Cloud 9, General Luna town, Surigao del Norte.

Australian surfer Philippa Anderson emerged as the champion while another Australian, Mikaela Green, placed second.

Anderson bagged the $2,500 championship prize while Green got $1,500.

Filipina surfer Nilbie Blancada settled for third place in a tie with another Australian, Freya Prumm.

Both Blancada and Prumm received a cash prize of $1,000 each.

General Luna Mayor Jaime Rusillon expressed gratitude to the women surfers from different countries that joined the competition.

Aside from the Philippines, women surfers from Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, France, Australia, Brazil and Taiwan also came in to compete.

The world surfing event, which kicked off last May 2 and culminated on Saturday is considered as a qualifying series by World Surf League (WSL).

Representative Francisco Matugas expressed high hopes Filipino surfers will bring in the first Olympic gold for the country.

“Surfing for both men and women is our biggest chance to win Olympics gold,” Matugas said, adding that surfing will be one of the events in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He said they will form the Philippine Surfers Federation to support surfers across the country.

Surfers to be invited to join the group will come from Davao Oriental, Samar, Leyte, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Palawan, Zambales, Bicol, Catanduanes and Sorsogon.

Surfers from the Cloud 9 Surfers Association in Siargao and the members of Manila Surfers Club will also join the federation, Matugas said.

“We can identify who are the best and brightest surfers in the country once this federation is formed,” he added.

The best surfers, Matugas said, will compose the Philippine surfing team that will compete in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

