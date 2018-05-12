Australia’s Day targets second straight win

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, UNITED STATES: Jason Day put himself in contention heading into the weekend at the Players Championship, where the Australian says work with his long-time coach has him on track for a back-to-back successes on the US PGA Tour.

Day, who won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday, fired a bogey-free second round of five-under 67 on Friday (Saturday in Manila) to move to eight-under par in hot, humid conditions on the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass.

Day’s effort, in an event he captured two years ago, has ignited hopes of the 30-year-old Ohio-based golfer savoring success for a second straight event for the third time in his career.

Day captured the 2015 PGA Championship and in his next event he won the Barclays Championship in New Jersey.

Two years ago, Day won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a week later he claimed the WGC-Dell Match-Play trophy.

Day said his decision to bring coach Col Swanton in this week was paying off.

“I usually don’t bring Col into tournaments, only because I typically like to work with him before events,” Day said. “But I’ve had a three week stretch here, and I can kind of feel the swing’s getting a little bit loose.

“We just tried to even out the path a little bit, kind of trying to get it back to zero and trying to get the ball starting straighter, because I typically like hitting it dead straight,” he added. “I’d like to say I hit it dead straight all the time, but I don’t.

“Once I started seeing a lot of turn this way on the weekend, I knew something was up, and I knew that I was getting too far on the inside, but I just didn’t know how to react to it.”

Day, asked to assess his game after a round that included five birdies, said he was playing with confidence.

“I think when you win, you get a little bit more motivated to do more practice and hungry to win a lot more,” he said.

“It’s a little bit of two things, I think it’s coming off good form and wanting it more and just trying to keep pushing.

“I think if I can keep pushing but be smart about it, I feel like can I win in bunches.” AFP

* * *

USPGA The Players Championship scores

Leading scores after Saturday’s second round of the of the US PGA Tour’s The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass (USA unless noted, par-72):

129 Webb Simpson 66-63

134 – Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 68-66, Patrick Cantlay 66-68, Danny Lee (NZL) 68-66

135 – Chesson Hadley 66-69, Charles Howell 68-67, Alex Noren (SWE) 66-69

136 – Jason Day (AUS) 69-67, Steve Stricker 67-69, Xander Schauffele 68-68

137 – Jimmy Walker 69-68, Matt Kuchar 66-71, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 68-69, Bryson DeChambeau 70-67, Dustin Johnson 66-71, Adam Scott (AUS) 69-68

138 – Billy Horschel 68-70, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-70, Henrik Stenson (SWE) 68-70, Harold Varner 71-67,

Brice Garnett 69-69, C.T. Pan (TPE) 68-70, Keegan Bradley 69-69, Rory Sabbatini (SA) 67-71

AFP