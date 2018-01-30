Australia’s new spy laws ‘too broad,’ critics warn

SYDNEY: Australia’s parliament launched hearings on Tuesday into new foreign interference laws which critics fear could stifle free expression and expose industry bodies, media, non-profits and even Catholics to prosecution.

The conservative government unveiled the wide-ranging laws on espionage and overseas donations in December amid concerns over foreign meddling in domestic institutions, notably by China.

Key features include a ban on overseas political donations and a new register of lobbyists and agents working for foreign interests.

But a range of institutions have been scathing of the measures, echoing financial industry groups who said in a submission to the hearing that the bill was “cast too widely and beyond the policy intention of the government.”

The Law Council of Australia said most foreign influence in local politics was benign, and the law’s broad scope could instead impinge on freedom of expression and public policy debate.

Media and Catholic organizations added that the exemptions in the draft bill did not adequately or correctly cover their activities, leaving their members open to falling foul of the law.

“The bill is drafted with extraordinary breadth,” the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said in its submission to the hearing held on Tuesday in Canberra.

It said Catholics advocating or communicating about public policies could be caught up in the laws due to their relationship with the Vatican.

“Terms in the bill such as ‘foreign principal’, ‘lobby’, ‘communications activity’ or ‘donor activity’ are very broad, general and unqualified, which means there is great potential to catch innocent and unintended persons and behavior, and are of doubtful utility and effectiveness,” the body added.

The hearing will continue on Wednesday.

Leading media firms including News Corp Australia, owned by its US parent, said broader exemptions were needed as press campaigns on public policies could be stymied just because an organization is a “foreign principal.”

