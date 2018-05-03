Austrians post early win in FIVB Beach Volleyball

The Austrian duo of Moritz Fabian Kindi and Marian Klaffinger increased their chance of advancing to the main draw of the men’s division in the 2018 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour as they survived the Israeli pair of Nethanel Ohana and Shani Cohen 18-21, 21-12, 17-15 on Thursday afternoon at the Sands SM by the Bay in Pasay City.

After squandering an early lead in the opening set, Kindi and Klaffinger dictated the tempo in the next set en route to a nine-point victory.

“We lost the first set pretty close and in the second set, we really felt a sense of urgency to beat them— to have a third set,” Klaffinger said.

The Israeli team didn’t go down without a fight closing the gap at 15-all late in the game.

“The most important thing was our reception. In the third set, the score was close so we had to stay calm and try to play our game to win,” Kindi added.

Not to be outdone was the other Austrian pair of Felix Friedl and Maximillian Trummer which beat Sweden’s Ludwig Simonsson and Linus Frantzich 21-16, 21-15.

Friedl and Trummer will face Canada’s Cameron Wheelan and Felipe Humana-Paredes in the next round. Wheeland and Humana-Paredes beat Slovenia 21-14, 21-15 in the opening round.

In other matches, the Republic of South Africa annihilated the Canadian pair of William Hoey and Liam Kopp 21-19, 21-15 while Spain posted an 18-21, 21-11, 15-8 triumph over Singapore.

The main draws for both the men’s and women’s divisions will take place at 8 a.m. today, still at the same venue.