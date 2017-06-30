An authentic Italian culinary journey

Chef Andrea Delzanno treated society guests and wine connoisseurs to a culinary journey of authentic Italian dishes and wines as part of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s homage to the culinary capital.

Dubbed as “Festa Italiana,” the festivity celebrated Delzanno truffles and wines, two of the Italian staples that the chef has been working on since learning how to cook as a child, in Piedmont, Italy. Training with chefs who have headed kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants, he has truly mastered the art of cooking his native cuisine.

The hotel’s general manager, Frank Reichenbach, shared a warm welcome to guests who flocked the “Sky Hotel.”

After which, Delzanno gave a brief background of his signature dishes, which was prepared for the main course served at the grand ballroom. Tartar di Tonno (yellowfin tuna with avocado, lemon dressing, and horseradish), paired with Banfi Le Rime Pinot Grigio, were served.

Tiramisu—the most famous Italian dessert made of ladyfingers, cream, coffee, and cocoa powder—meanwhile, was enjoyed with a glass of Banfi Bellagio Sparkling Wine at Cucina.

“Italian cuisine is very healthy, light, easy to approach. Flavor is strong, we use spices. It’s something you can have every day, healthy. People keep on coming back because of the good taste. With as simple of salad, with olives and mozzarella, and tomato, it’s good,” Delzanno noted.