Authorized cement makers need no mineral processing permit – MGB

In line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to lessen red tape and redundancy in government agencies, cement manufacturers, as well as holders of quarry and industrial sand and gravel permits, no longer need to secure mineral processing permits (MPP), according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

Cement makers and contractors holding quarry and industrial sand and gravel (ISG) permits are not required to secure MPP “as such imposition is a duplication of requirements.” Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Mario Luis Jacinto, who is also the concurrent MGB director, said in MGB Memorandum Circular No. 2017-02, issued on February 6.

Mineral processing refers to milling, beneficiation, leaching, smelting, cyanidation, calcination or upgrading of ores, minerals, rocks, mill tailings, mine waste and other metallurgical by-products to be converted into marketable products.

The work program under the original mining permit is enough as long as the mineral processing operation is incorporated in the work program approved by the MGB.

The circular provides that an MPP is no longer required for cement manufacturers whether or not the manufacturer holds a mineral agreement contract. Cement production is under the manufacturing sector and does not require an MPP.

The MGB is currently reviewing other existing policies on mining tenement requirements.