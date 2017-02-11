Auto industry Jan sales up 27.8%

THE Philippine automotive industry posted a 27.8-percent increase in vehicle sales last January from a year earlier.

The number of vehicles sold reached 30,425 units from 23,808 in the same comparable period, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) said in a joint statement on Friday.

It was the highest January sales record ever across all vehicle categories.

“Although we expected lower sales due to seasonality, reaching 30,000-unit level in January is a good start for the auto industry. We welcome appropriate measures that will not hamper the growth of the auto industry as it continues to positively contribute to the economy,” Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said.

Passenger car sales increased by 27.2 percent to 10,984 units from 8,632. Commercial vehicle sales rose by 28.1 percent to 19,441 units from 15,176.

Sales of Asian utility vehicles (Category 1) rose by 26.1 percent to 6,026 units from 4,780, while light commercial vehicles (Category 2) grew by 27.5 percent to 12,340 units from 9,678.

The light trucks (Category 3) registered 630 units sold, up 60.7 percent 392.

Category 4 trucks and buses posted a 74.4-percent increase to 272 units from 156, while Category 5 trucks and buses gained 1.8 percent to 173 units from 170.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led with a 47.8-percent market share, followed by Mitsubishi Motor Philippines Corp. with 16.24 percent and Ford Motor Philippines Inc. with 8.28 percent.

In the fourth spot with a market share of 7.18 percent is Honda Cars Philippines Inc., with Nissan Philippines Inc.’s 5.45 percent rounding out the top five companies in terms of sales.