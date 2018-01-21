Auto racing icon Gurney dies

Legendary racer Daniel Sexton Gurney died at age 86 last January 14 due to complications from pneumonia, according to sources. Born April 13, 1931 in Port Jefferson, N.Y, Gurney started his racing career in 1955 with a Triumph TR2, then rose to become a top road racing star in America as well as one of the most popular F1 drivers of the era, according to his official biography. Gurney won seven Formula One races, seven Indy Car races, five NASCAR and two second-place finishes at the Indy 500. BBC Sports tweeted that Gurney invented champagne-spraying celebrations when he and A.J. Foyt won the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Ford GT40.

And Ford Performance tweeted a statement by executive chairman Bill Ford that said in part, that “his legacy as a racer and innovator may be unmatched in the history of the sport,” accompanied by an image of Gurney driving his GT40 after the historic Le Mans win.

Gurney was the honoree at the 2002 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, his champagne spray recreated in the event program’s cover as well as at the end of the event.

Closer to home, Marolyn Rogers, a member of the International Motor Racing Research Center’s Governing Council for 15 years, died January 8 in Fernandina Beach at age 85. Rogers’ late husband, Rear Adm. Bob Rogers, U.S. Navy (Ret.), led the initial campaign to raise funds to build Watkins Glen’s Racing Research Center, which opened in 1999. She was a significant partner in that effort, according to research center officials. Marolyn Rogers also served on the center’s Governing Council, starting in 2001. Rogers worked in registration for IMSA for 13 years, including several years as chief registrar. She retired from IMSA in 1992. Rogers also worked for the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in its first years, and with the RM Auctions at that event.