‘Automation critical for business’

The majority of terminal operators believe that automation in their businesses is critical to stay competitive, a Navis survey has found.

According to the technology company, 30 percent of the 75 Navis customers polled believe that automation could increase productivity by 26 percent to 50 percent, while 19 percent believe automation could decrease operational costs by more than 50 percent.

The company noted, however, that while more terminal operators are choosing to automate, partly or completely, barriers remain and need to be addressed.

“Within the next 20 years, I believe it is…likely that we will see a fully autonomous transport chain,” Navis Chief Technology Officer Raj Gupta said in a statement.

“This could extend from loading and stowage of the container, autonomous sailing to its destination, unloading atomated cranes, and then finally being loaded onto autonomous trucks and trains for the final destination,” he added.

“However, while the potential is there, there are still several barriers that need to be overcome in order to make automation a realistic option for even the smallest terminal operators, and Navis is committed to developing the technology to make automation a reality for all,” the Navis official said.