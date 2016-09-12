Automotive industry leaders launch the 6th PIMS

Industry leaders from the top car manufacturers in the country pledge their support to the upcoming 6th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) to happen on September 14 to 18, 2016, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), the 6th PIMS prides itself to be the most-anticipated motor show as it gathers 17 top brands that will feature their latest vehicles and automotive technologies during the show including BAIC, BMW, Daewoo Bus, Foton, Honda, Isuzu, Jeep, KIA, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Peugeot, Suzuki, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Present during the launch are (lower row, from left): Mr. George Chua, BAIC president and CEO; Ms. Maricar Parco, BMW president; Mr. Arsenio G. Yap, Daewoo Bus president; Atty. Rommel Gutierrez, CAMPI president; Mr. Dante Santos, CAMPI vice president; Mr. Rommel Sytin, Foton president; Mr. Hajime Koso, Isuzu president; Mr. Felix Ang, Auto Nation Group president (representing Mercedes-Benz and Jeep); Ms. Ginia Domingo, KIA president; and Mr. Chino Poblete, Total Philippines Corporation managing director.

Joining them are (upper row, from left): Mr. Delfin De Guzman, Honda vice president; Mr. Jose Ariel Arias, Lexus SVP for marketing and Lexus brand champion; Mr. Dave Macasadia, managing director of SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines, Inc. (also representing Mazda); Mr. Yoshiaki Kato, Mitsubishi Motors president and CEO; Mr. Ramesh Narasimhan, Nissan president and managing director; Mr. Glen Dasig, Peugeot president; Mr. Satoru Suzuki, Toyota president; Mr. John Philip Orbeta, Volkswagen president and CEO; and Mr. Kennosuke Ouchi, Suzuki Asst. to the general manager, automobile division.