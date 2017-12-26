Autonomous vehicles pose challenges to cybersecurity

A decade ago, the idea of hacking a car seemed about as feasible as downloading one. After all, cars were physical objects driven by people, with all their accompanying human flaws. Today, as artificial intelligence (AI) technology is making a future full of self-driving cars increasingly likely, hacking has become a serious potential concern.

Intelligent vehicles have the potential to offer enormous safety benefits. However, fully utilizing their potential will require innovative new cybersecurity protocols, which may strain pre-existing regulatory frameworks. The stakes are high, though, since without effective regulation, consumers will likely shy away from autonomous vehicle technology.

“With intelligent vehicles, there is a promise of saving tens of thousands of lives each year in the US alone, around the world it is probably in the hundreds of thousands. And yet, at the same time, fear and distrust will cause people to abandon these technologies,” said Beau Woods, a cyber safety innovation fellow at the Atlantic Council, who spoke at an event sponsored by George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and the R Street Institute.

Autonomous vehicles offer increased safety to users who are willing to step away from being “drivers” and to surrender control of their vehicles. This requires a high degree of public trust in the technology itself. As a result, cybersecurity will be nearly as important as crash testing for the new age of self-driving cars.

“In my estimation it is going to be a single fatality or very small number of fatalities that get people to say, ‘Wait, if I’m not driving that car, I’m not going to buy that,” said Woods.

Although autonomous vehicles are still in the testing phases, they have the potential to dramatically effect both national security and the economy. According to a recent report by R Street, the market for connected cars, which interface with the internet and with other cars on the road to facilitate information sharing, is predicted to see dramatic growth in the coming decade. These cars, which are not necessarily fully autonomous, are expected to grow from 5.1 million units in 2015 to 37.7 million units by 2022, an increase of more than 35 percent. Since more than 90 percent of crashes are attributed to human error, these shifts are predicted to save billions of dollars each year.

Like any other computer system, autonomous vehicles could potentially be hacked, though.

Cybersecurity professionals warn that the threats posed by hackers may be different than many people expect. The recent “Fate of the Furious” movie included scenes where fleets of hacked self-driving cars raced through the streets. In theory, this could happen, but it is more likely that hackers would target cars with ransomware, locking the ignition until a certain sum had been paid, or use them in order to gain access to personally identifiable information that they might contain. Manufacturers are exploring ways in which cars could come to serve as payment systems, which could make them more attractive targets for hackers.

“Cars are another example of where what we consider our identity is going to change,” said Bryson Bort, the founder and chief executive officer of SCYTHE, a cybersecurity consulting firm. “Today we are a social security number, a date of birth, and a full name. In the future, it is going to be an amalgamation of information systems, cars being one of them, that become your digital footprint and digital identity.”