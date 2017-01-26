Autostrada opens $1-M Ferrari-Maserati service in Makati

HIGH-END auto distributor Autostrada Motore opened a $1 million dedicated service center for Ferrari and Maserati cars on Wednesday, encouraged by growth in the Philippines’ small but robust ultra-luxury market.

The facility, which was formerly a service center for Autostrada’s Jaguar and Range Rover brands, is located in Brgy. Pinagkaisahan, Makati.

The 1,000-square meter center contains about a dozen service bays, including four hydraulic lifts and two sunken bays, and a customer lounge.

Autostrada Motore president Wellington Soong explained that the facility was built in response to growing demand in the high-end market.

“The brands are growing, not just Ferrari and Maserati, but our Rover and Jaguar business as well,” Soong said. “Jaguar and Rover outgrew this place, so we moved them and made the investment to provide a dedicated service facility for these cars.”

Soong said construction on the new facility started in November 2015. The total cost of the project was “at least $1 million,” he added.

Aftersales manager for Maserati Asia Jeremy Chaudon said Maserati is upbeat on the Philippine market although it is relatively small. “Maserati saw a need for this facility here, definitely. We think the market has potential, particularly with the new models we’re introducing.”

His counterpart, Ferrari’s head of aftersales for the Far East and Middle East, Laurent Fluckinger, agreed. “Of course, we have small markets, but this is a very good market, and our customers should have the best service we can provide.”