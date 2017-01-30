Autostrada opens Ferrari-Maserati service center

ULTRA-luxury car dealer Autostrada Motore opened its $1-million dedicated service center for its Ferrari and Maserati customers last Wednesday, after a ground-up renovation project that took a little more than a year to finish.

The facility, which was formerly a service center for Autostrada’s Jaguar and Range Rover brands, is located at 3904A Quingua Street in Barangay Pinagkaisahan, Makati, just minutes from BGC, Taguig City.

The 1,000-square meter center contains about a dozen service bays, including four hydraulic lifts, five open work bays, two service pits and two clean rooms for vehicle preparation. The facility also features a comfortable customer lounge.

Autostrada Motore Chairman and President Wellington Soong explained that the facility was built in response to growing demand in the high-end car market.

“The brands are growing, not just Ferrari and Maserati, but our Rover and Jaguar business as well,” Soong said. “Jaguar and Rover outgrew this place, so we moved them and made the investment to provide a dedicated service facility for these cars.”

He added, “Our work doesn’t end when a client buys a car and drives out of the showroom. We make sure that our clients enjoy every driving experience with different Ferrari and the Maserati model variants. The after sales and service aspects are very important and we are committed to deliver the best in service support to all of our clients.”

Soong said construction on the new facility started in November 2015. The total cost of the project was “at least $1 million,” he added.

Autostrada Executive Director Marc Soong pointed out that the extensive warranty coverage for both Ferrari and Maserati made it imperative to provide a first-class facility. Ferrari offers full service for seven for every car sold since 2010, and its powertrain warranty is extendable up to 12 years, while Maserati offers a three-year service package and a three-year commercial warranty, which can be extended up to five years.

All the technicians at the new service center have received extensive factory training in both brands, and the shop is equipped with the very latest proprietary Ferrari and Maserati diagnostic and repair tools.

Aftersales Manager for Maserati Asia Jeremy Chaudon said the manufacturer was upbeat about the Philippine market, although it is relatively small. “Maserati saw a need for this facility here, definitely. We think the market has potential, particularly with the new models we’re introducing.”

His counterpart, Ferrari’s head of aftersales for the Far East and Middle East Laurent Fluckinger agreed, stressing that Ferrari’s support for Autostrada’s expansion was largely driven by the need to maintain the manufacturer’s service specifications, which are constantly being refined. “Of course, we have small markets, but this is a very good market, and our customers should have the best service we can provide,” he said.

Chaudon also pointed out that the new facilities, which are designed for maximum efficiency, were developed with a changing market in mind. “Our customers are changing a bit, particularly with the introduction of some of our newer models, such as the SUV [the Maserati Levante],” he said. “Many of these vehicles, particularly here in the Philippines, are daily drivers for our customers, rather than being an extra car. So we not only need to be able to provide the expert service they expect, we need to do it quickly and efficiently. With this new facility, Autostrada can certainly provide that.”

BEN KRITZ