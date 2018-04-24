‘Avengers: Infinity War’ cast reflects on 10-year legacy

After months of teasers, trailers and fan theories as to what will happen to their favorite super heroes, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” finally lands in Philippine theaters today.

An unprecedented cinematic journey 10 years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

In the days to come, the movie is predicted to shatter box office records, most of which have been set by other franchises from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As it turns out, certainty of this kind for a Marvel movie was not the case when the journey began a decade ago.

Avengers: Infinity War marks the 10th year since MCU was introduced to the big screen via “Iron Man” in 2008. To celebrate this milestone, the studio released “10-Year Legacy” a 5-minute featurette where the cast of Avengers: Infinity War talked about their MCU family and what it has meant to them through the years.

The featurette opens with Iron Man director Jon Favreau from an interview three weeks before the first Iron Man opened.

“I really don’t know how people are going react to this thing [Iron Man movie]—this could be anything from a flop to a moderate single. It’s beyond what’s people’s expectations are, we’ll never know,” he said with uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. noted how it felt to see the audience’s massive reaction to the first MCU movie: “We had a feeling that what we were doing was something a little bit special and different, but the full circle of seeing that audiences were reacting to it the way we had hoped they would was powerful.”

As for Chris Evan who plays Captain America, he learned that working for Marvel means giving everything he’s got: “People at Marvel, you want to give everything you got cause they gave everything they got.”

“This was a whole new journey,” was how Thor actor Chris Hemsworth describes his MCU experience. “By the first Avengers movie, I thought, ‘Oh wow, we are on to something here’.”

“I love the fact that we are being given the opportunity to do something different, put our set of ideas forward and attack our character again and hopefully advance on that and bring something unique to it next time,” he added.

Black Widow actress Scarlet Johansson, meanwhile, tackled how it felt for comic fans to embrace her portrayal: “It’s wonderful to be able to play this iconic character that means so much to people, and I really have to thank the audiences for that because they embraced my portrayal of her from the beginning and allowed me to walk in her shoes and kick ass in them too.”

This sense of gratitude translates to Christ Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” as well, saying, “I can tell you that each and everyone of us is so grateful. Our lives are monumentally changed by our involvement in this ‘world’.”

He added, “To take in such an instrumental role in what Marvel has done in the past 10 years is just so incredibly meaningful to us.”

“It’s a cool experiment to be a part of,” Chadwick Boseman, lead star of the latest blockbuster hit “Black Panther” chimed in. “It’s epic and classical. These characters are mythological characters in a lot of ways.”

In ending Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff, summed it up best when she shared, “I don’t think this has happened before in cinematic history, of all these different franchises colliding and all these story lines they started a long time ago have all been woven together.

“As the films have progressed with ‘Civil War’ and now ‘Infinity War,’ we’re just going to continue to surprise people,” she promised.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee, “Avengers: Infinity War” is distributed in the Philippines by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.