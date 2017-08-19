Avian treasures of Hamilo Coast

Hamilo Coast, a vast pristine, coastline that is home to rich marine life and abundant flora and fauna, is the perfect place for birdwatching enthusiasts. This activity captures the fine beauty of nature and is worth every cent and persistence.

Recently, members from the Wild Birds Photographers of the Philippines (WBPP), an organization that shares the same passion for bird watching and conservation photography, armed with their long lenses and cameras, visited the coast in high hopes of capturing one of this sustainable community’s fine feathered treasures – species of birds, both rare and common, that mark their home in the area. Astonishingly, beautiful photographs of these birds in their most candid state were caught in vivid spectacles and featured in a month-long exhibit at the Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club. The photographers were amazed at the number of birds and the species nesting around the Coast.

WBPP President Wins Paler exclaimed, “Hamilo Coast, a sprawling seaside sanctuary is fast becoming a favorite birding destination of WBPP. It is home to many endemic birds that are nurtured and taken care of by the management against poachers and hunters that ply their trade in spite of strict government regulations.

The property makes it an ideal place for our feathered friends to seek refuge as an alternative habitat where they can live undisturbed with unrestricted freedom. WBPP will certainly be a partner with Hamilo Coast in this endeavor, as part of its advocacy in helping propagate endemic birds through its conservation photography for future generations to come.”

According to the destination’s Senior Manager for Sustainability Wes Caballa, “From the very beginning, Hamilo Coast has been implementing a lot of sustainability and conservation programs. Tapping the bird enthusiasts of WBPP is an effective way to show the world our efforts. Through the birds captured by the lenses of their cameras, we will be able to expose the beauty of Hamilo Coast, since birds are indicators of a healthy environment. What better way to show their magnificence than through photographs.”

At the end of a fruitful day, five unrecorded species were discovered through lenses that witnessed marvelous sightings within Pico de Loro Cove. These photographs continue to bring awe to residents and guests at the property through the exhibit – a reminder that these winged residents form a vital part of what is today the seaside address of beach enthusiasts and those who long for the perfect weekend getaway.

While the preservation of nature remains a priority in Hamilo Coast, it will never fail to make this thriving seaside development the perfect place to witness infinite bounties of nature yet to be discovered.