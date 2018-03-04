Aviation authorities to 4 plane owners: Settle P722M in unpaid rent of airport hangar

FOUR hangar owners, including former Congressman Prospero Pichay, have failed to pay a total of P722 million in rental fees to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and may be barred from continuing their operations if they fail to pay up, according to airport sources.

The sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to media said that Pichay, who incurred a P3 million debt over several years, notified the MIAA that he would settle his obligation soon.

The other three hangar owners are Air Ads with some P119 million in debt, followed by Phil Cox with P500 million, and Republic with P100 million.

The money to be collected on the four hangars at the General Aviation Area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be used for the development of the MIAA, according to airport insiders.

Asked for comment, MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said the hangar operators were informed of their unpaid rental fees and received several notices and demand letters.

Monreal threatened to bar hangar owners/operators and their personnel from entering the airport complex if they would not pay their obligations to the government.

But Monreal said that the MIAA would keep on contacting the hangar owners to inform them of the unpaid rental fees so that they would pay up.

“Definitely we will not issue access passes to them, so they can no longer operate if they insist on not paying their rentals. We will also file cases against them,” Monreal said.