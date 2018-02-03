Aviation sector needs more support

THE global aviation industry can achieve more in 2018 if governments support them and realize the need for fairer taxation and cost-efficient infrastructure, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

This comes as IATA reported that global passenger traffic increased by 7.6 percent last year. Capacity grew 6.4 percent and load factor rose by 1.1 percentage point to 80.6 percent.

“2017 got off to a very strong start and largely stayed that way throughout the year, sustained by a broad-based pick-up in economic conditions,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement on Friday.

“While the underlying economic outlook remains supportive in 2018, rising cost inputs, most notably fuel, suggest we are unlikely to see the same degree of demand stimulation from lower fares in the first part of 2017,” he added.

“Aviation can do even more in 2018, supported by governments that recognize and support our activities with smarter regulation, fairer taxation, cost-efficient infrastructure and borders that are open to people and trade,” de Juniac said.

The Asia-Pacific posted the largest demand, with annual growth of 9.4 percent.

The increase was “driven by robust regional economic expansion and an increase in route options for travelers,” IATA said.

Growth in Middle East carriers slowed last year, attributed to North America being hit by the temporary ban on large portable electronic devices in the aircraft cabin and proposed US bans on travelers from some countries in the region.