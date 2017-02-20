Avida eyes Q3 completion of BGC project

Construction of the second tower of Avida Land’s 34th Street residential project in Bonifacio Global City is on track for completion in the third quarter of this year, the company said over the weekend.

Tower 1 of the two-tower high-rise project was completed in September of last year, with construction of Tower 2 trailing about a year behind.

The two 35-story towers are located on 34th Street at the corner of 11th Avenue and Lane T in the northern part of Bonifacio Global City.

Avida customer service representative Nicholas Ramasasa confirmed on Sunday that the scheduled completion date for Tower 2 is in September of this year.

He clarified, however, that “It’s only a completion (date). For the turn over you have to wait for the advice of local government for the occupancy permit.”

Based on the outcome of other projects in the area, the occupancy permit, which allows owners to take possession of their units, follows the actual completion of the building by several weeks or months, depending on the results of inspections and the completion of other steps in the permit process.

Each of the two towers contains 652 one- and two-bedroom units, ranging in size from 36.75 square meters to an expansive 117.46 square meters. The price range for the units is from P3.1 million to P11.5 million, according to the Avida Land website.

The landscaped property includes among its amenities three swimming pools, an outdoor gym, function hall, and children’s play area. The buildings also feature indoor gardens and roof deck recreation areas as well.

According to information posted online by some real estate brokers, the entire project is reported to be completely sold out, but Avida clarified that as of this past weekend, there were three two-bedroom units still available for sale.