‘Avida Towers Asten on track for Q3 turnover’

Avida Land’s third Makati residential project, the Avida Towers Asten, is on track for turnover of the first condominium units in the third quarter of this year, according to a construction update.

At present, the architectural work is nearly complete in Tower 1 of the project located between Yakal and Malugay Streets on Makati’s west side (near the intersection of Buendia and Chino Roces Avenues), while workmen have moved into the upper floors of Tower 2.

The entire project will consist of three 29-story condominium towers with retail and commercial spaces on the lower floors, arranged around a large open courtyard featuring a playground, swimming pools, and large open spaces.

The first two towers of the project were originally scheduled for completion in June and December of last year, but construction was somewhat delayed due to a lack of skilled workers, a construction manager told The Manila Times last week. He confirmed, however, that the current estimate of the third quarter for turnover of the first Tower 1 units was “definitely on track.”

Avida Towers Asten will offer a range of unit sizes, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, two-bedroom bi-level, and three-bedroom bi-level units. The units range in size from a cozy 22.54 square meters for studio units, up to 114.72 square meters for the three-bedroom bi-level units.

Selling prices for the units range from P2.31 million to P14.54 million, according to Avida Land’s website.