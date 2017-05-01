AVIS — 45 and blazing!

Celebrating 45 years in the transport business, AVIS is forging ahead – stronger and harder. Its range of vehicles from small to medium-sized, to big luxury cars, and vans, coupled with its strict stance on world-class service standards, still makes AVIS the number one car rental company in the Philippines. Established in the Philippines in 1972 by pioneering entrepreneur Domingo M. Guevara Sr., AVIS continues to blaze in the transport sector, providing self-driven and chauffeured vehicles to its premium market, and servicing the transport requirements of most of Manila’s Luxury Hotels. Experience the freedom, the comfort, and the exclusivity of AVIS. Call (02) 462-2881 to 83, 09178872847 or 09999932847, email us at reservation@avis.com.ph or customercare@avis.com.ph, or visit www.avis.com.ph.