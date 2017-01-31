How to avoid acid reflux or heartburn

BY ERIC RAYMOND

Commonly called heartburn, acid reflux disease is a condition in which the liquid content of the stomach regurgitates (backs up, or refluxes) into the esophagus affecting even healthy individuals.

Heartburn becomes acid reflux disease or gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly referred to as GERD, when the acid is stronger and stays in the esophagus longer causing more discomfort.

Experienced during daytime when one is upright, sitting straight, or standing, the body handles this reflux by the fluid flowing back down into the stomach. Saliva produced contains bicarbonate that acts to neutralize acid turned by the stomach.

GERD becomes a graver problem while sleeping as gravity does not work as well when lying down, constant swallowing stops, and the production of saliva is reduced. Serious GERD may result to ulcer, and needs professional intervention.

To help ease the condition, try sleeping on a pillow that raises the chest up slightly so gravity can bring the acid back down more easily. Since this condition usually occurs on a full stomach, eat earlier and eat less to keep the stomach from being too full. Ease off on chocolates, peppermint, alcohol, and caffeinated drinks. Reduce fatty foods and cut down or quit smoking. Certain foods may aggravate the condition so it is suggested avoidance of spicy or acid-containing foods, like citrus juices, carbonated beverages, and tomato juice.

About the author: Eric Raymond is a professional writer at ArticleGratuits.com.