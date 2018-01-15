Avoid North Avenue, motorists told

Motorists were advised to avoid North Avenue and take alternate routes toward Quezon Memorial Circle starting January 15 because of the installation of rail tracks for the Metro Rail Transit-7.

An advisory of the MRT-7 Project Traffic Management Task Force said construction crew will occupy two lanes at the center of North Avenue. Three lanes going to Quezon Memorial Circle and two lanes going to EDSA will be passable for motorists.

“The MRT-7 Project Traffic Management Task Force advises the public to expect heavier traffic along the MRT Line 7 alignment as more construction activities will commence in the first quarter of this year,” the task force said.

The MRT-7 is a 22-kilometer railway that will connect North Avenue, Quezon City to San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan. Its stations will be at North Avenue, Quezon City Memorial Circle, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose Del Monte.