Awake brain surgery an eye-opener

Doctors in East China performed successful brain surgery on a fully conscious man using a procedure that helps guide doctors treat tumor-related epilepsy.

The 34-year-old patient surnamed Zhang underwent the procedure at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with a tumor that had been causing him epileptic seizures.

“One night I had one and my family tried to wake me up but couldn’t,” Zhang, an IT worker, recalled. “Then I had one when I was conscious, it was very scary.”

They elected for awake brain surgery, a technique that enables doctors to find the safest path to the tumor while not damaging the patient’s brain function.

While awake, doctors had Zhang perform a series of movements, such as make a fist and lift his feet.

“If he wasn’t awake then we’d be blindly trying to remove the tumor,” said surgeon Ni Hongbin. “This way we can observe his functionality during surgery to better guarantee success.” GLOBAL TIMES