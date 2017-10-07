Awakening passions at SG travel showcase

Singapore, one of the increasingly popular destinations for Filipinos, through its Tourism Board introduced to the Philippines its latest destination brand, Passion Made Possible, with the Singapore Travel Showcase at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall. Travel vlogger—video blogger—and celebrity, Mikael Daez, and Filipino entrepreneurs Nicco Santos and Andre Chanco, headed the event to share how Singapore inspires them and played a role in the discovery and pursuit of their passions.

Advertisements

Owner of Hey Handsome, Your Local, and Any Any, Santos talked about how he discovered his love for culinary through Singapore cuisine, which continues to inspire the flavors of his three restaurants today.

Chanco, on the other hand, shared how his humble beginnings as a barista at one of Singapore’s premiere specialty coffee shops, led him to start his own coffee journey that paved the way for Yardstick, a b2b enterprise and café.

Daez shared a vlog of his latest trip to Singapore as he talked about his passion for food and adventure, and his favorite spots in Singapore.

Specially-designed “Passion Zones” and their unique attractions made the event an even more engaging experience for visitors to the Singapore Travel Showcase.

Gourmands enjoyed free taste of some of the Lion City’s signature dishes like Chicken Rice and Kaya Toast at the Foodies Zone, which transported them to Singapore’s famed hawker centers.

Those with a passion for fashion and shopping, meanwhile, got to learn more about Singapore’s local brands such as Benjamin Barker, Naiise and Irvins at the Collectors Zone.

Kids were also treated to fun games and activities at the Explorers Zone, which featured a miniature version of the famed Supertrees from Gardens by the Bay, and the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Of this, Singapore Tourism Board Area Director for the Philippines, Lael Loh, noted, “We are very excited to be holding our very own Singapore Travel Showcase for the first time here in the Philippines. Through this three-day event, we hope fans and friends will be able to discover what Singapore has to offer. Whether you’re a Foodie, an Explorer or a Collector, we invite you to live up your passions in Singapore.”

Overall, the event gave Filipinos a glimpse of the country’s diverse cuisine, its world-class attractions, shopping destinations and wide range of experiences that can nurture different passions.

Drawing on the qualities that represent Singapore, the new brand Passion Made Possible captures the spirit of the nation, and reflects an authenticity and character that allows it to build stronger connections with global travelers and businesses. It projects the Lion City as a place that enables its visitors to ignite, discover and pursue their passions.

“Passion Made Possible is not just a tourism brand; it is a reflection of who we are. We believe Singapore is a place where new possibilities can be discovered and fiery passions can be pursued,” noted Edward Koh, Singapore Tourism Board Executive Director for Southeast Asia, in his welcome remarks during the event.

For her part, Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Kok Li Peng, who graced the event as Guest-of-Honor, talked about the growing bond between the Philippines and Singapore, as seen in the growth of bilateral ties, tourist arrivals and trade investments between the two countries. She also pointed out that the Philippines and Singapore are each other’s seventh biggest source visitor market in 2016.