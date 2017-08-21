Award-winning Audi A4 is leader in advanced technology

Even shortly after its launch in the middle of 2015, it became immediately clear the fifth-generation Audi A4 is meant to stand amid an already crowded compact executive sedan segment. The car quickly bagged two prestigious honors – the “Car of the Year” award from the What Car? in the United Kingdom, and inclusion on the “Best Cars” list for the middle-sized category of Auto Motor und Sport. The A4 has also been adjudged “Best Executive Car of the Year” also from What Car? and “Best Buy” winner from Kelly Blue Book in the United States.

The Audi A4 also recently took first place among the “Compact Premium Cars” in the recent JD Power APEAL study. APEAL stands for Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout, and examines the satisfaction of new vehicle customers in the US after 90 days of ownership. Buyers assess a total of eight areas covering engine/transmission, comfort, air conditioning and sound system through to design.

Among the numerous merits of the A4, it excels most in how it embodies the German premium automaker’s motto of Vorsprung Durch Technik (Advancement through Technology), through the following innovations:

Lightweight chassis – Utilizing Audi’s Ultra Lightweight Technology has allowed engineers to shave more than 260 pounds from the previous-generation A4. The weight reduction results in improved driving performance and enhanced fuel consumption.

Excellent infotainment system – Th e MMI (multimedia interface) control assembly in the center console is the convenient main control element of the A4’s top-end infotainment system – bannered on an 8.3-inch monitor. The rotary controller features a touch pad that enables users to zoom in and out or enter characters. As the logic employed is similar to a smartphone, it’s easy to learn the system. Speaking of smartphones, the infotainment system accommodates both Android and iOS devices (the latter affords a choice of Apple CarPlay or Audi’s own interface). The A4 also accepts voice commands.

User-friendly, customizable instrumentation – The excellent Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch LCD screen that displays brilliant, high-resolution graphics. The system allows the driver to choose which information to view and how it appears. Want a map that moves with the car in real time? Done. How about which tune and artist you’re listening to at the moment? Sure. Do you prefer the old-school, analog-type dials instead? Why not? You’re in charge, after all.

Cutting-edge safety systems – Audi is about setting the bar high on many fronts. Safety, of course, remains the top priority. The A4 is the benchmark in its class with numerous driver assistance systems, earning this model a Top Safety Pick + from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) earning a superb rating through five grueling crash tests that challenge both engineering and design.

Powerful yet frugal engine – The benefits of Audi innovations and high technology are evident in the power plants of the A4. The smooth-running 1.4-liter TFSI gasoline engine and 2.0-liter turbodiesel (TDI) both offer 150 hp – with the diesel delivering a hefty 320 Nm of torque while consuming 21 percent less fuel.

Smooth-shifting transmission – What good is a powerful engine if you can’t realize its nectary goodness? Audi has put in a redesigned seven-gear S tronic transmission in the A4 to better access its performance promises. That’s unmistakably good news for drivers.

