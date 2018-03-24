Award-winning looks

The 90th Academy Awards recently concluded and gave recognition to the best films and related work in its field of 2017.

Since I work more in film, this was more of interest to me and I was able to catch a bit of it on HBO before I headed off to work.

I wanted to share some of the iconic looks that graced the red carpet and will most likely inspire hair and makeup trends for 2018 as well. I’ve compiled some of them for easier reference and future pegs just in case you have an event to attend and want to incorporate some effortless awards night glam into your get-up.

LUSCIOUS LIPS

Gal Gadot and Greta Gerwig rocked easy to pull-off red carpet looks that relied on enhancing the eyes through eyeliner and a red lip. Gal flaunted full lashes while Greta relied on thick eyeliner to enhance her eyes.

THE SHORT HAIR DON’T CARE BOB

Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Taraji P. Henson sported variations of the bob which seems to be the go-to haircut for this season. Margot and Saoirse paired their new hair with light, barely there makeup, for a fresh, young vibe on the red carpet. Taraji rocked the look with silver eyeshadow and a berry lip that also highlights the metallic trend that was also prevalent with other attendees of the Oscars.

YES TO TOP KNOTS

While some actresses let their hair loose or cut them into bobs, another look that was favored during the Oscars was the top knot. Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, and Maria Menounos created their own variations on the hairstyle from sleek to messy. Tiffany also wore a gold hair accessory to complete her look from Eritrea to honor her late father.

HAIR GAME

Tiffany Haddish was not the only one who adorned her hair with an accessory during awards night. Other actresses who opted to decorate their hair were Andra Day, Rita Romero, and Danai Gurira. Andra Day intertwined small flowers into her updo. Rita Romero wore a velvet headband with her Pitoy Moreno gown. Danai Gurira had a tribal African-inspired design on her hair by Vernon Scott, which in itself was a work of art.

METALLICS

Lupita Nyong’o also adorned her hair and laced it with gold, but the highlight of her look was the metallic eyeshadows in bronze and blue. Her cheeks also glowed with a matching golden sheen. Other celebrities who went for metallics were Blanca Blanco who lined her under eyes with gold eyeshadow and Jennifer Garner who opted for a metallic blue under the eyes instead.

MONOCHROME

Another look that graced the red carpet was an homage to the monochromatic trend from the ‘80s. Emma Stone’s makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, pulled this off perfectly with sweeping blush all the way up to blend with her eyeshadow and lined her eyes with a dark plum to offset and add flair to the look. Paired with her power suit outfit, it was very ‘80s overall. Zoey Deutch paired her lip and eyeshadow as a play on this trend. Helen Mirren went for a more subdued monochrome look by matching her blush and lip instead.