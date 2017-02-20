Award-winning Taiwan compact scooter now in PH

A Taiwan-made compact scooter that features automatic folding and unfolding with one touch on a remote control is now available in the country at selected SM Malls.

Heartway Medical Products Co., Ltd., maker of the S21 Easy Move compact scooter, won the silver award in the 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awards with the new scooter.

The scooter is powered by a 9.7 Ah lithium battery with a light weight of 19kg, while its weight carrying capacity is 115 kg.

The S21 Easy Move compact scooter has a LED headlight, height adjustable tiller, and a dual- hand, two-way throttle control. It comes with a carrying bag and can be folded into the trunk of a car.

The scooter, which is European CE Certified (EN 12184), is available in the Philippines through its dealer Far East Medical, and can be purchased at SM Megamall, SM North Annex, and SM Mall of Asia.