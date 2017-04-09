Award-winning Thai films at Cine Adarna

Two feature films by acclaimed Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, namely Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives and Cemetery of Splendor, are exclusively being screened this month at Cine Adarna of the University of the Philippine Film Institute (UPFI), an institution which aims to contribute to the development of Filipino national cinema.

These films coincide with Apichatpong Weerasethakul: The Serenity of Madness, an ongoing exhibition of photography, drawings, sketches, and archival material that explore threads of socio-political commentary, at the Museum of Contemporary of Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) in Manila, on view until May 14.

Uncle Boonmee, which explores the theme of reincarnation, became the first Thai movie to receive the Palme d’Or Award during the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. It will be shown on April 17at 5 p.m.

Cemetery, a story on the spreading epidemic of sleeping sickness, won Best Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. It will be presented on April 18, at 5 p.m.

Admission to all screenings is priced at P150.