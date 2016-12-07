Awol cop, 3 others killed in Bulacan

A POLICEMAN who was dismissed after going absent without leave (AWOL) and three other suspected drug pushers were killed in separate anti-drug operation by the Bulacan Philippine National Police in the towns of Bustos and San Miguel. Police Regional Office 3 director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino identified the slain suspects as Police Officer 2 Marjo Sidayen, formerly a member of Drug Enforcer Unit of San Miguel Police Station who went AWOL last October; Michael Taradel; John Albert Apoderado of Corona Street Barangay Tigpalas, San Miguel and one alias “Jao”. Bulacan acting provincial director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. said Sidayen and his cohorts Taradel and Apoderado, both listed in barangay (village) watchlist were killed after they engaged police enforcers to a shoot out during a raid on the reported drug den owned by one alias, “John” on Tuesday night. Recovered from the crime scene were a caliber 9mm pistol, a caliber 38 revolver and four heat-sealed sachets of shabu. In Bustos town, Chief Insp. Victor Bernabe reported that armed encounter ensued during a buy-bust when the suspect alias “Jao” fired at the poseur buyer prompting the back-up operatives to retaliate that caused his death in Barangay Cambaog at dawn on Wednesday. His unidentified male cohorts escaped onboard a motorcycle without license plate.