Ax to fall on 5 more operators of STL

The board of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is evaluating five more Authorized Agent Corporations (ACCs) either for suspension, cancelation, termination or revocation of their authority to play the Small Town Lottery (STL), according to the agency’s general manager.

“We are looking into these five AACs that are possibly violating provisions contained in the STL Implementing Rules and Regulations [IRR],” Alexander Balutan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Balutan added that since Camarines Sur is now open for bidders, the PCSO ensures it will not be open for long so as not to sacrifice revenue of the province and create a vacuum for opportunists and illegal operations to take advantage of and get back in the game.

“I am not intimidated by the vilification campaign in the media against our STL. All we have to do is accept the fact that we have not yet perfected the system for our STL. What is important is to accomplish our mission set by the President to eradicate jueteng and all forms of illegal numbers game through STL. We are so much focused on this goal and we will do it,” he said.

On February 5, the PCSO board permanently terminated and canceled the authorization of Evenchance Gaming Corporation to play the STL in Camarines Sur pursuant to Board Resolution 0024 Series of 2018.

Evenchance’s violations include accepting bets from minors, non-wearing of STL uniform and identification cards and using tickets not prescribed by the PCSO.

It also failed to reach the presumptive monthly retail receipt (PMRR) that it has committed in its application.

The franchise of Golden Go Rapid Gaming Corp. (GGRGC) in the province of Pangasinan was terminated by the PCSO in October 2017.

GGRGC’s permit was revoked for failure to remit more than P655 million supposed monthly retail remittance to the charity office since April 2017.

“We also forfeited the cash bond posted by GGRGC amounting to P225 million to cover the payment of their sales shortfall, which was computed after the submission of their sales report,” Balutan said.

As replacement, the PCSO has granted Speed Game Inc. the authority to operate the STL in Pangasinan.