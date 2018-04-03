Ayaay concludes Jawbreakers’ elims campaign with a bang

Jesper Ayaay scored the game-winning basket as Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University outlasted University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in overtime, 108-106, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Ayaay sank the ball with a short stab off a Reymar Caduyac assist at the final buzzer, giving the playoff-bound Jawbreakers a dynamic end to their elimination round campaign.

“The more minutes we play, it’s going to make us better. Extra five minutes is good for us,” said Zark’s-Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson, whose squad wrapped up the eliminations with a three-game winning streak for a 7-4 win-loss record.

With the thrilling victory, Robinson’s crew overtook Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College at No. 5. A loss for Gamboa-St. Clare in their last assignment will hand Zark’s the fifth seed heading into the quarterfinals.

“Any opportunity for us to get better, we’re going to take it. It’s going to prepare us for the bigger picture. So, either we end up No. 5 or No. 6, we’re going to be okay,” said Robinson.

Ralph Tansingco paced the Jawbreakers with 19 points highlighted by four triples while Cameroonian center Mike Nzeusseu pumped in a double-double of 16 markers and as many boards.

CJ Perez chalked 14 points, Jaycee Marcelino tallied 12 markers and seven rebounds while Ayaay chipped in 10 points and seven boards.

Zark’s sat on a comfortable 82-66 cushion as Spencer Pretta drained a corner trey to close the third quarter.

The Jawbreakers saw their huge lead evaporate after the Altas staged a late 10-2 rally capped by Eze’s hook shot to ice the score at 93-all with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Following Caduyac’s layup that put Zark’s up by 95-93, Eze converted a follow-up shot off an airballed three-point attempt by Peralta, sending the game to overtime.

Tansingco knocked down a triple to give the Jawbreakers a 104-97 lead. But the Altas clawed their way back, with AJ Coronel’s-one play tying the tiff anew at 106-all.

In the final play, Caduyac found a ready Ayaay at the baseline and the latter buried the game-winner as time expired.

Nigerian big man Prince Eze finished with a monstrous double-double of 30 points and 22 rebounds, Rey Peralta and Kim Aurin fired 26 and 23 points, respectively, for Perpetual Help.

The trio’s efforts, however, went for naught as the ousted Altas closed the season-opening conference at No. 9 with a 3-8 slate.

The scores:

ZARK’S BURGER-LYCEUM (108)— Tansingco 19, Nzeusseu 16, Perez 14 Jc. Marcelino 12, Ayaay 10, Jv. Marcelino 8, Yong 7, Caduyac 5, Ibañez 5, Pretta 4, Serrano 4, Cinco 2, Marata 2, Baltazar 0.

PERPETUAL HELP (106)— Eze 30, Peralta 26, Aurin 23, Pido 13, Coronel 9, Charcos 5, Mangalino 0, Pasia 0, Precillas 0, Tamayo 0, Tiburcio 0.

29-23; 57-45; 82-66; 95-95; 108-106 (OT)