Ayaay lifts unbeaten Lyceum over Arellano

JESPER Ayaay came up big down the stretch as Lyceum of the Philippines University posted a come-from-behind 94-92 victory over Arellano University to stay unscathed in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.



Ayaay dropped five straight points in the crucial stretch, including a putback with 7.4 seconds remaining that gave the Pirates a 93-91 lead, as they extended their lead atop the standings with their 12th straight win.



The Chiefs skidded to 4-7 (win-loss). JEREMIAH SEVILLA