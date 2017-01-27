Ayala builds Marawi City rehab center

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Marawi City and the Ayala Foundation signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to put up a drug rehabilitation center in the city next month.

Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, regional police director of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) said the project will complement the efforts of Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra to reintegrate reformed drug dependents into the mainstream society.

“This project will also benefit Lanao del Sur province. We in the Philippine National Police ought to support this,” Sindac said.

Marawi City is the capital of Lanao del Sur, which has 39 towns.

Gandamra and Ayala Foundation representatives signed the MOA outlining bilateral cooperation in constructing the facility in Marawi City.

The center will have state-of-the art facilities to hasten the rehabilitation of drug surrenderers.

ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman, chairman of the inter-agency regional peace and order council, said the Ayala Foundation assistance is proof of their confidence in the Gandamra administration.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL