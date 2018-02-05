Ayala Corp capex seen topping P200B

LISTED conglomerate Ayala Corp. expects capital expenditures to exceed P200 billion this year given expansions plans.

“It’s bigger than the 2017 [capex]… It’s more than P200 billion but that’s group-wide,” Ayala Corp. Chief Finance Officer Jose Teodoro Limcaoco told reporters on Friday.

To fund its capital spending program, two of the group’s subsidiaries are set to conduct stock rights offerings (SROs) this year.

Banking arm Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is set to make a P50 billion SRO to fund both organic growth and acquisitions, while electrical components manufacturer Integrated Microelectronics, Inc. (IMI) will also offer 350 million common shares in a stock rights offer worth P5 billion.

BPI secured in January an approval from its board to issue 567 million new shares to raise fresh funds in support of its strategic growth and initiatives across the consumer, small and medium enterprise, and micro- finance segments.

“The bank will continue investing in its delivery infrastructure in order to improve both efficiency and client coverage via digitization and electronic channels, and additional BPI Direct BanKo, BPI Family Bank and parent bank branches,” it said in a disclosure.

Meanwhile, proceeds of IMI’s stock rights offer will be used for the company’s capital spending budget and debt refinancing.

Ayala Corp. is also looking to tap the fixed-income market “sometime this year” to raise fresh funds.

“We’re looking at all opportunities. We have very strong support from our banks and…we would look at possibly, maybe, a bond issue sometime this year if the markets are conducive,” Limcaoco said.

“My belief is that we should be in the Philippine bond market once a year because it’s good to have the investors know you all the time and … it’s a good practice to be a regular issuer. I’d like to do a Philippine bond issue, peso bond.”

Details on the amount of the planned bond issue were not disclosed.

Ayala Corp. is one of the largest and oldest conglomerates in the country with business investments in power, real estate, technology, infrastructure, telecommunications, and banks, among others.