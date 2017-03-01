Ayala to finish 1st Arca South condos in 2017

Ayala Land’s upscale Arbor Lanes condominium project, the first residential property in its sprawling Arca South mixed-use development in Taguig, is on track for completion this year, the developer said.

The Arbor Lanes project will eventually be a five-tower residential development under the Ayala Premier brand in the sprawling, 74-hectare Arca South development on the site of the old Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) in Taguig.

Asked for an update on the project’s construction, an Ayala Land representative declined to give a specific figure – on the project’s official website, Tower 1 was described as being 56 percent completed as of October 2016 – but said that the building was “on track for completion this year,” ahead of its anticipated turnover to unit owners in the first quarter of 2018.

Three of the five towers are currently being developed, with construction already underway on the second, which has an estimated turnover date of the second quarter of 2019.

A key feature of the residential development is that about 60 percent of the land area is dedicated to open or landscaped space. The buildings themselves are sited with a north-south orientation to lessen sun exposure, and feature open atriums and patio gardens on different floors to improve airflow.

The development also includes a number of ground-level units called “garden villas” and “garden suites,” which have their own private garden spaces.

In the larger Arca South project, Ayala is developing other residential and commercial areas, and the mixed-use development will also be the site of the South Integrated Transport Systems (SITS) multi-modal public transportation terminal.

Condominium units in the Arbor Lanes development are available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, with the garden units all having three bedrooms.

Amenities include underground parking, with one slot per unit included in the sale price, concierge service, mailroom, car washing bay, and drivers’ lounge.

Unit sizes range from 62 square meters to 257 square meters, with prices ranging from P9.6 million to P42.4 million according to Ayala Land’s website. The developer cautioned, however, that there have been several price increases as the value of the property has improved, so interested buyers should check with an authorized agent, broker, or Ayala Land directly for current prices for the units.