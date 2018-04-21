Ayala: Global expansion to drive earnings growth

CONGLOMERATE Ayala Corp. is bullish about its international expansion as it gears up to grow net income to P50 billion by 2020.

Subsidiary AC Industrial Technology Holdings, Inc. has already started exporting KTM motorcycles to China and Thailand and is now awaiting the necessary approvals to ship units to Vietnam, Ayala said.

AC Industrial targets to export 70 percent of its motorcycles to these markets while the remaining 30 percent will be sold domestically.

“The number of units we’ve had in the beginning is that we are going to produce by 2020 around 10,000 units, of which about 5,000 to 6,000 units will be exported, the rest will go to the domestic market. As the market evolves, there’ve been new models introduced,” AC Industrial Chief Executive Officer Arthur Tan told a news conference following Ayala Corp.’s annual stockholders’ meeting in Makati City on Friday.

For its unit Integrated Micro-Electronics, construction of a new manufacturing plant in Serbia, which will produce automotive parts, is currently under way. The new facility is set to open this October and is expected to contribute to AC Industrials’ fourth quarter revenues.

Power arm AC Energy Holdings, Inc., meanwhile, is looking to allot 50 percent of its investments to international expansion this year.

“We have around a billion dollars’ worth of committed equity to all our projects. About 80 percent of that is going to the Philippines and 20 percent we’ve already invested internationally, specifically in Indonesia,” AC Energy President and CEO John Eric Francia said at the same briefing.

“So in a matter of years, we’re going to increase the share of international from where it is to date, from 30 percent to 40 percent,” he added.

Manila Water Co. meanwhile hopes to “triple or quadruple” its regional footprint by 2023 to increase the revenue contribution of offshore business, which is currently at 5-6 percent. Manila Water is currently the largest foreign investor in Vietnam’s water space and is now looking at further opportunities in Myanmar.

Ayala Land, Inc., meanwhile, aims to double its footprint in Malaysia’s Klang Valley over the next two to three years. Earlier this year it raised its stake in Malaysia-based MCT Berhad to 66 percent.

“We now have a platform to plan our expansion into Malaysia. The board just recently approved the acquisition of a 9.25-acre [property]in Klang Valley … that is basically our first land acquisition in Malaysia since we first invested in MCT Berhad,” Ayala Land President and CEO Bernard Dy said.

Newly established AC Ventures Holdings Corp., chaired by Ayala Corp.’s Chief Finance Officer Teodoro Limcaoco, has earmarked $250 million this year to further diversify its portfolio.

“We have created AC Ventures … to invest in small positions in new technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the areas we are interested in. In fact, our senior management team planning includes trips to China and Silicon Valley for further studies,” Ayala Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said.

Education services arm AC Education Holdings, Inc. is focusing on the domestic market following its recent team-up with the Yuchengco Group’s iPeople, Inc. It also acquired a 96 percent stake in National Teachers’ College last February, bringing AC Education’s total student population to 34,000.

“But we are open to international ventures [although]our priority is the domestic market,” said AC Education President Fred Ayala, adding that some international companies are approaching them for possible joint ventures.