Ayala Land 2017 profit surges 21% to P25.3B

PROPERTY giant Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) saw its net income surge by 21 percent in last year, driven by strong growth in property sales and leasing income.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, ALI reported 2017 net income of P25.3 billion, P4.4 billion higher than the P20.9 billion registered in the previous year.

Revenues increased by 14 percent to P142.3 billion from P124.6 billion amid substantial bookings, the completion of property projects and expansion in its leasing business.

Property sales for the full year jumped 13 percent to P122 billion. For the fourth quarter alone, sales of residential and office developments increased 17 percent to P88.8 billion. Meanwhile, leasing income advanced 10 percent to P31 billion.

“We are pleased with our 2017 business results. All major product lines posted strong growth, with property sales coming in at the higher end of our estimates and leasing income increasing in line with our planned asset build up,” ALI President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Vincent Dy said.

“Further, we continue to expand our estates and land bank around the country—putting us in a good position to continue to benefit from the strong performance of our economy,” he added.

Last year the company launched five malls—The 30th, Vertis North, Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls Marikina, and Feliz.

The five new projects contributed a total of 189,000 square meters (sqm) of gross leasable area (GLA), bringing the company’s total GLA to 1.8 million sqm.

In the office segment, six new towers were developed with a total GLA of 185,000 sqm, bringing ALI’s total office GLA to 1.02 million sqm.

It said revenues from office leasing amounted to P 6.7 billion, 12 percent higher than in 2016.

In the hotel and resort business, ALI said it added six new facilities. Revenues from this segment was up 12 percent at P6.6 billion.

ALI also operates dormitory and office-sharing facility business through its Clock In and The Flats brands. It is scheduled to open The Flats’ first branch in Makati City this year and two more in Bonifacio Global City by 2021.

In 2017, ALI launched three new sustainable mixed-use estates with a total area of 275 hectares. These are Evo City in Kawit, Cavite; Azuela Cove in Lanang, Davao; and Seagrove in Mactan, Cebu. Early this year, it launched Parklinks along the C5 corridor. All these new projects brought its estate portfolio to a total of 25 estates.

“As we expand our footprint in key geographical areas, we plan to reach more people and be part of nation-building by creating sustainable communities that are safe and connected, mindful of the environment, and serve as thriving economic districts,” Dy said.

Its capital spending in 2017 amounted to P91.4 billion, with 48 percent allocated for residential developments, 29 percent to commercial leasing projects, and 23 percent for land acquisition and estates.