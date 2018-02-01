Ayala Land allocates 450-ha for forest restoration

PROPERTY giant Ayala Land, Inc. is allotting 450 hectares of land over the next four years for the restoration of forests in line with an ambitious program to be carbon neutral come 2022.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Ayala Land sustainability manager Anna Maria Gonzales said ALI partnered with different institutions across the country for the restoration of forests in five areas in the Philippines to meet its goal.

Together with the Center for Conservation Innovations, Inc. (CCI), a study was conducted to determine the baseline carbon stock in these carbon forest sites. It also identified the best protection and enhancement approach through Assisted Natural Regeneration and other methods to maximize the carbon storage for potential for each site.

The spaces include a 133-hectare mixed-vegetation property in Alaminos, Laguna to be restored in partnership with Pusod, Inc.; a 148-hectare and a 50-hectare lowland rainforest in Sicogon, Iloilo and in Lio, Palawan; a 54-hectare wetland forest in Talomo, Davao in partnership with the Philippine Eagle Foundation; and a 65-hectare area in Kan-irag, Cebu in partnership with the Soil and Water Conservation Foundation. Altogether, the 450-hectare land would reduce 68,000 metric tons of carbon.

“Carbon emissions are the most critical contributor that needs to be addressed and it is one of the consequences of the Philippine growth trajectory,” Gonzales said.

For this year alone, the company aims to reduce emission by 50 percent until 100 percent in 2022.

Essentially, the company committed to three ways to meet its goal: offsetting through forest protection and generation, avoidance and reduction through a passive cooling design, and utilizing renewable energy across all commercial spaces.

“For areas where carbon emissions are high, the other way of managing that is through shifting to renewable energy. The forest areas were selected on their potential of absorption,” Gonzales said.

She added that Ayala Land aims to convert its energy consumption to 80 percent renewable in 2022 from the 10 percent to date.

“Right now, [renewable energy consumption is still]small, 10 percent. But in the future, it is expected to be 80 percent. We expect it to reverse. RE is about 10 percent and, by 2022, [it should be]90 percent.”

While the company admits that the 450 hectare area is enough only to reduce emissions by 2022, it said that it is identifying other strategic areas to restore greenery.

Ayala Land has so far allotted P42 million in the covered period to sustain the program.

“We hope that other entities will follow suit,” Gonzales said.