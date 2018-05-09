Ayala Land: Focusing on pedestrian connectivity, sustainability in developing mixed-use estates

As a pioneer in creating mixed-use developments, Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) will continue to build estates that promote growth, connectivity, and sustainability throughout the country.

With more than 50 percent of the global population now living in urban areas, and a possibility that this could reach up to 80 percent by the end of the century, ALI believes that building mixed-use estates that are compact and interconnected humanizes the experience of living in a city.

Mixing it up

ALI has a total of 25 estates across the Philippines to date, with sizes ranging from 10 hectares to more than 2,000 hectares.

These estates integrate residential communities, shopping centers, offices, and hotels. In addition, ALI’s estates also highlight a particular area such as wellness, active lifestyles, and creative technology among others.

Partnerships with established health and educational institutions, and the allocation of parks and spaces throughout ALI’s estates that promote arts and culture complete the mix.

According to data culled from World’s Cities in 2016 Data Booklet, a report by the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, there are 512 cities with a population of at least one million people and there are 31 mega cities in the world that house 10 million people.

The success in the context of mega cities lies in the need of developments to be connected to other developments as well as to the rest of the world.

Ayala Land focuses on pedestrian and transit connectivity in their strategically-located mixed- use estates. The company’s pedestrian and transit connectivity tenet focuses on three areas: pedestrian priority planning, the building of weather-protected walkways, and providing easy-to-access transit terminals.

To emphasize this, ALI has made sure that all its developments are located near major infrastructures such as toll roads, railways, seaports and airports.

In addition, ALI’s estates also feature “walkability” and the availability of usable open spaces in all of its properties.

Ayala Land’s objective in all their developments is to make open spaces count by highlighting public areas that are strategically positioned, accessible, inviting and designed to be eye-catching as well as interactive.

Arca South is an example of the connectivity present in ALI’s estates. It is built around the concept of easy connectivity with its Taguig Integrated Terminal Exchange (ITX), which is set to accommodate 2,000 provincial buses as they enter Metro Manila from the south.

Ayala Land’s flagship development in Ayala Center, One Ayala, is also envisioned to become a major intermodal transport hub with one of the biggest and most convenient transport infrastructures that will link pedestrians to city buses, taxis, shuttles, and the MRT each day.

Other than the Makati CBD and Bonifacio Global City, other Ayala Land estates such as Circuit Makati, Arca South, Alviera, Vermosa, Cloverleaf, and Altaraza all feature pedestrian-friendly streets as well as incorporate public transit connections into their masterplans.

Sustainability is a priority

One thing that remains a priority for ALI is sustainability.

Ayala Land’s estates today are measured on sustainability pillars such as Site Resiliency, Pedestrian-Transit Connectivity, Eco-efficiency and Local Economic Growth.

The country’s largest developer is now embarking on a significant carbon emission-offsetting program and plans to achieve this milestone through long-term forest regeneration and by partially transitioning to renewable energy. It is the first Filipino property developer to target carbon neutrality by 2022.

Ayala Land believes that properties developed responsibly and sustainably will be able to withstand the test of time.