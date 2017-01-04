Ayala Land launches reward program for premium customers

LISTED property developer Ayala Land has announced a new rewards program for its preferred customers, offering a number of perks and privileges for customers who accumulate at least P5 million in property purchases within a five-year period.

In an announcement just before the holiday break on Ayala subsidiary Avida Land’s website, the developer said that qualifying customers can take advantage of the Ayala Rewards Circle (ARC) program.

“ARC, the country’s first multi-industry customer program, is committed to its promise of putting its members ‘first…always.’ The program aims to recognize and better serve the Ayala group’s premium clients by providing exclusive offers and services which can be redeemed using the ARC mobile app,” the company explained.

Qualifying clients are offered a number of exclusive deals on Ayala group properties as well as a number of other special privileges, including:

• 24/7 domestic and international concierge services for travel, hotel and dining reservations or bookings

• Exclusive room rates at Ayala hotels plus other global hotel partners

• Preferential treatment at Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) branches and select Globe stores

• Discounts on car servicing and parts from dealerships within the AC Automotive network (Honda, Isuzu, and Volkswagen)

• Up to 30 percent off on dining and shopping privileges from local partners

• Discounted access to select iconic global events, such as the Wimbledon tennis championship and the US Masters golf tournament.

Ayala Land pointed out that the ARC program is available to all qualifying clients of Ayala Land Premier, Avida Land, Alveo Land, the AC Automotive group, and other Ayala subsidiaries.

Membership in the rewards program is valid for five years, and is renewable upon meeting eligibility requirements, the company said.

Construction update

One of Avida Land’s newest projects, the Avida Towers Cloverleaf in Balintawak, Quezon City near the junction of Edsa and the North Luzon Expressway, is approximately 20 percent complete, according to a construction update from the developer.

Structural work on the lower section of the first of what will be a three-tower complex has been completed, with work on the upper floors of the 32-story tower in progress.

The completed tower will offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units ranging in floor area from 22 square meters to 57 square meters, with selling prices ranging from P2.2 million to P6.3 million.

The condominium tower will be part of a larger mixed-use complex featuring a mall, commercial strip, and hospital.