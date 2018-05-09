Ayala Land nets P6.52B

AYALA Land, Inc. (ALI) saw its net income climb 17 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, buoyed by a robust domestic property market.

The real estate arm of Ayala Corp. told the local bourse on Tuesday that net profit in the first three months rose to P6.52 billion from P5.56 billion in the same period last year.

Total revenues also went up 17 percent to P36.98 billion driven by strong growth of its property development and leasing business.

Revenue from property development surged 29 percent to P25.14 billion, mostly coming from the residential segment, which contributed P21.77 billion in revenues.

Amid heightened demand for property, reservation sales in the period climbed 16 percent to P31.5 billion.

Its commercial leasing revenues, meanwhile, expanded 11 percent increase to P8.16 billion, attributed to newly opened malls, offices, hotels and resorts.

“With the sustained economic growth of our country, demand for residential products across all market segments remained strong in the first quarter of this year. Our leasing businesses also continued their steady increase in contribution, as recently opened malls and offices stabilize and start making an impact to our bottom line,” said ALI President and Chief Excutive Officer Bernard Vincent Dy.

ALI also said Malaysian property and construction firm MCT Bhd, where it holds a 66.25 percent controlling stake, booked revenues of P1.72 billion from sales and project completions during the period.

ALI said it will establish two more estates in emerging markets in the Philippines following the launch of its 25th estate, Parklins, a 35-hectare mixed-use development along the C5 corridor.

“We continue to introduce more sustainable mixed-use estates in the country. These estates have proven to be effective platforms for our diverse product lines and provide the backbone to create business districts and progressive communities,” Dy added.

The property firm has earmarked a capital spending of P111 billion this year to bolster its real estate portfolio. So far, ALI said it has already spent a total of P26.7 billion.

“Our capex spend is on track as we complete projects and introduce new offerings in our estates. We remain positive and continue to execute on our growth plans,” Dy added.