Ayala Land to open 7th Seda Hotel in Bacolod

AYALA Land, Inc.’s (ALI) homegrown brand Seda Hotels said over the weekend it is set to launch its latest hotel in Bacolod City in October, which will bring the brand’s total room inventory to 1,400 upon opening.

Seda Capitol Central will be the company’s seventh project under the Seda brand in the Philippines, and the second in the Visayas region. It will offer 154 rooms, catering largely to business travelers.

Other facilities include Seda’s signature dining outlets, Misto and Straight Up roof deck bar, banquet and meeting venues, a swimming pool, gym and e-lounge.

Seda Capitol Central is part of a nine-hectare Ayala Land mixed-use development in a park that was once part of the centrally-located provincial capital. The estate is being developed into a new urban growth center serving the whole of Negros Occidental and will highlight a regional mall with a wide array of retail and shopping options nearby. It will also include offices and residential buildings.

“Our goal is to be the preferred hospitality brand in the country catering to both local and global travelers. By offering our guests superior accommodations, service in line with international standards and a strategic location, Seda has succeeded in attracting a loyal following and an exceptional guest return ratio,” Seda Senior Group General Manager Andrea Mastellone added.

Another Seda Hotel, which will rise in Cebu City, is under construction while more new properties are being planned.

Currently, some of the fully-operational Seda Hotels are located in Taguig City, Quezon City, and Nuvali in Laguna.

“Our recruits are excited about joining Seda because of its growing reputation as a local brand with world-class standards,” Mastellone said. “Our growth has been highly organic and supported by the markets where we are located. We intend to continue that trend as we continue to expand.”

Some projects of Ayala Land that are under development include its first resort hotel in Palawan and other city hotels and serviced apartments in Metro Manila. The projects are expected to bring the company’s total room inventory under the brand to 3,500 in the next two years.

Ayala Land is a property unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp.