Ayala Land opens P2.5-B mall dev’t in Pasig City

THE Ayala Malls Group, the retail arm of Ayala Land Inc., opened its newest mall, the P2.5-billion Ayala Malls The 30th, on Thursday to cater to the Ortigas business community.

Ayala Malls The 30th is the company’s first commercial development near the Ortigas business district in Pasig City and is also its first mall to open this year.

The new development, which is located on a 2-hectare property on 30 Meralco Avenue in Pasig City, adds a total of 28,000 square meters of retail space to the company’s shopping portfolio.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2016, Ayala Land’s total mall portfolio amounted to 1.57 million of gross leasable area (GLA).

“Covering two hectares, Ayala Malls The 30th features a multi-level lifestyle mall, which houses four state-of-the-art cinemas, a Rustans supermarket, and the ‘corte,’ an outdoor space where friends and families can gather for events and mall activities,” the company said.

In a press launch for the new mall, Ayala Malls Group senior division manager and area head Aurora Legarda said the new mall offers accessibility to the community it surrounds.

“We are actually in the middle of all the residential gated subdivisions, residential condos, even the multinational offices,” Legarda said. “As I’ve mentioned awhile ago, our competitive advantage is really our accessibility and convenience to community that we are serving.”

“For this particular project, Ayala Malls The 30th, since it’s surrounded by all the residential and families in the area and of course the cosmopolitan office workers and the students, we picture that all of the markets will be served here,” Legarda said.

The four-level mall houses a total of 184 tenants composed of retail stores, restaurants and service-oriented stores upon its opening on Thursday.

Ayala Malls The 30th general manager Marianna Zobel de Ayala said the mall is almost fully occupied.

“We have only a few available spaces [left]. We’re pretty much fully leased out,” Zobel de Ayala said.

Apart from offering restaurants and retail boutiques, Ayala Malls The 30th also features three activity areas, two of which are indoors and one located outdoors, and three levels of basement parking.

Moreover, the company said it sees the new retail development transforming into a commercial hub, as it will feature 20 floors of office spaces above the shopping center to cater to business process outsourcing(BPO) firms and other local companies.